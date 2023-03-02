Kryptonite Solutions’ Founder Listed in Entrepreneurs List 2022

Mr. Paras Doshi, the founder of Kryptonite Global Solutions, has been listed in the 35 under 35 entrepreneurs list for the year 2022. This passionate entrepreneur has achieved greater heights of success in the field of the medical industry at a very young age of 29. The company mainly focuses on MRI Compatible Equipments.

The company deals with the top hospitals and imaging centres in Asia and around the world. Doshi believes that since the industry of radiology is booming across the world as diagnostics, specifically MRI, is the future in the medical industry and opening up to new markets, Kryptonite Solutions is going to have immense growth worldwide.

Kryptonite Solutions was initiated in 2013 with a mission to transform the healthcare sector with user-oriented equipment assisting both the patient and the people working. The organization endeavours steadily to revamp the healthcare industry through the introduction of state-of-the-art products. Moreover, considering the patient experience as the main concern, the organization is also known to be the ultimate healthcare designer to enhance the hospital infrastructure. Inspired and inspiring others to change the world for the better with an aim to genuinely help the healthcare industry with futuristic technology products.