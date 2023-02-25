Leixir Dental Group Launches New Website

Leixir Dental Group announces the launch of their new website, which showcases new branding as well as improved user experience and access to a digital workflow.

“Leixir Dental Group has added some new features to our website in an ongoing effort to provide outstanding customer service to our clients and reduce our carbon footprint,” said CEO, Christian LeBrun. “Our digital program is expanding and our website supports that expansion. Our mission is healthy smiles, but along the way, we want our clients to have the best experience possible.”

Improved user experience will allow users to access and utilize the digital workflow quickly and easily. Simple navigation and menus provide a seamless visit with fewer clicks. Clients can connect with an IOS Trainer by filling out a simple form. For more information about Leixir Dental Group and to experience the website, visit www.leixir.com.

About Leixir Dental Group

Leixir operates a network of full-service, state-of-the-art dental laboratories that offer a complete range of leading-edge dental products, including crowns and bridges, implants, surgical guides, and dentures. Leixir’s laboratories are strategically located to provide superior service to dentists throughout the United States. Leixir has built a digital-first service model to support its delivery of differentiated services and technology throughout the dental landscape. For more information, please visit www.leixir.com.