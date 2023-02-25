Abdallah Salloum Supports Shriners Children’s Organization

Senior Executive of GE Healthcare, Abdallah Salloum supports Shriners Children’s, a nationwide healthcare system emphasizing outpatient care.

Abdallah Salloum is pleased to announce a generous donation to the Shriners Children’s Organization. The organization provides expert medical care to children in need, regardless of their family’s ability to pay.

“I am honored to support an organization that provides crucial medical care to children and families facing difficult circumstances,” says Salloum, former Senior Executive and General Manager of GE Healthcare. “The work that Shriners Children’s Organization does on a daily basis is truly inspiring, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to their mission.”

Shriners Children’s Organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that offers specialized medical care to children with a wide range of conditions, including orthopedic conditions, spinal cord injuries, burns and cleft lip and palate. The organization is committed to providing this care to all children, regardless of the family’s ability to pay, and relies on the support of donors such as Mr. Salloum to continue fulfilling their mission.

Shriners opened its first hospital in 1922, and since then, has been devoted to providing specialty medical care, conducting research to develop treatments, and providing educational opportunities for healthcare professionals and physicians. In addition, they also offer a wide range of services including surgery, rehabilitation, and other specialized care, all delivered in a compassionate and family-oriented environment.

Abdallah Salloum joined GE Healthcare in 2017, leading the company’s flagship MRI supply chain division to $2.5B in revenue. He was also responsible for key changes to the Supplier Management organization spanning 17 business segments, managing 2,800 suppliers and driving $19B in annual revenue. He has an MBA in strategic management from Davenport University and received his bachelor’s degree from William Tyndale College.

To support Shriners Children’s Organization, please visit their website at https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/

For more news and information on Abdallah Salloum, you can visit his Linkedin profile.