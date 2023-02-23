Sama L Ain Gallery Hosted a Red – Carpet Event Showcasing the Futuristic Fusion of Physical and Digital Art!

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Feb 23, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – Sama – L- Ain Gallery, together with The Rare Antiquities, hosted a red-carpet art gallery event under the patronage of HH Sheikh Humaid Bin Khalid Al Qasimi & Mohammed Al Banna.

The red-carpet event brought together the perfect match between physical and digital art showcasing, the Royal painting commemorating UAE’s 50th anniversary as this masterpiece is publicly showed in public after its unveiling at Expo 2020 Dubai in addition to the four magnificent paintings by the legendary Pablo Picasso, two of them are inks on paper.

Many VIPs, celebrities, artists, media, and social media influencers attended the red-carpet event and expressed their excitement towards the futuristic fusion of the physical and digital worlds of art in Dubai at Sama – L – Ain Gallery.

Samuel Zekri, the founding partner, commented: “These paintings represent a bridge between the digital and the physical world. We, Sama L Ain Gallery, believe that exposure to this art will help people become more creative. He firmly believes that by providing people with an opportunity to see and interact with cutting-edge art, they will become more aware of the possibilities of technology and the new ways in which they can create and unleash their creativity.

For more information, please visit: https://therareantiquities.com/

