Web 3 streaming platform myco secures rights for HBL PSL 8 cricket coverage across MENA

myco (formerly known as MContent), a leading entertainment and sports streaming platform will stream the Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL Season 8) through criclife 2 on its Web 3 streaming platform in the MENA region for free, offering viewers the chance to watch the live stream of PSL matches in high quality and participate in the unique “watch and earn” mechanism that rewards them for the time they spend watching the matches.

– myco acquires the distribution rights for Pakistan Super League and will show live streams of all matches on www.myco.io

– The platform’s unique watch and earn mechanism will allow cricket enthusiasts to earn rewards from watching their favorite sports content.

– The newly formed partnership with the Quetta Gladiators makes myco the first Web3 company to ever sponsor a professional cricket team in PSL

“We are excited to offer the PSL matches on our Web 3 streaming platform in the MENA region,” said Umair Masoom, founder and managing partner at myco. “Our viewers will enjoy the high-quality streaming experience and the chance to earn rewards while watching the matches.”

Approximately US$50,000 will be distributed amongst the viewers of HBL PSL Season 8 on myco. The matches can be streamed on www.myco.io or the app which can be downloaded from https://bit.ly/3w3BLpX.

Acquiring the streaming rights for cricket competitions like the HBL PSL is only one element of myco’s strategic move into sports. The company has also recently announced its partnership with one of the leading teams in the PSL, the Quetta Gladiators which makes it the first Web3 company to ever sponsor a professional cricket team in the PSL. Additionally, myco has an original production in the works which is directed by Emmy award winning film-maker Mo Ali, which will provide viewers with a unique insight into the interesting history and future of the Quetta Gladiators team, featuring the stars of Quetta Gladiators and the founders.

“We are delighted to partner with a visionary company like myco,” said Nadeem Omar, Owner of the Quetta Gladiators. “As a leading team in the PSL, we are always looking for ways to innovate and engage with our fans. We look forward to seeing what the future holds with myco as our partner.”

myco’s focus on user engagement and the use of Web 3 technology has allowed the company to quickly establish itself as a leading platform in the region. In December 2022, the company had a major success with the exclusive rights to stream the India tour of Bangladesh series, distributing rewards worth over US$26,000 to viewers.

The addition of the PSL to myco’s Web 3 streaming platform is a significant step forward in the company’s efforts to offer innovative and engaging sports content to viewers. myco’s “watch and earn” mechanism, which allows viewers to accumulate rewards for the time they spend watching matches, has been a popular feature on the platform.

About myco

MContent (now myco) is a web3 video streaming platform where SVOD and AVOD capabilities have been vertically integrated in a decentralized environment. The myco platform empowers viewers and creators in a fully decentralized video eco-system with live monetization, crowdfunding, gating NFTs and fractional ownership of content.

The myco platform has almost 1.3 million registered users from across the globe with major footprint in MENA and North America, 500 leading content creator channels, and more than 100,000 user generated videos, as well as a collection of 50 myco original productions and 1000 hours of premium exclusive content. The myco platform is run through its native cryptocurrency (MContent), which is available on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), and is trading on multiple exchanges since 2021.

Recently myco disrupted the sports streaming space by become the first in MENA region to offer exclusive live sports in a watch&earn model with participation from 9 top UAE brands as advertising partners. myco also pioneers an elevated content experience through the creation of the Cineverse (cinema in the metaverse).

