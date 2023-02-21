ACCIONA Energ�a signs PPA with Sofidel for the supply of 100% renewable energy to its plant in Bu�uel

WEBWIRE – Monday, February 20, 2023

90GWh/year: The 10-year supply agreement will allow Sofidel to secure a renewable energy supply with guarantees of origin and at both a competitive and stable price

ACCIONA Energa has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to supply 100% renewable electricity to Sofidel, one of the world leaders in the tissue paper production market for hygienic and domestic use. Through this contract, ACCIONA Energa will supply more than 90GWh/year of renewable electricity from its renewable energy facilities in Spain to Sofidels plant in Buuel (Navarra).

The agreement includes the supply with guarantees of origin accredited by Spains National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) that certifies the 100% renewable origin of the electricity consumed, as well as access to ACCIONA Energas GREENCHAIN traceability application, a platform based on Blockchain technology that allows to track the renewable origin of the energy in real time. Using this tool, Sofidel will know which ACCIONA Energa production plant and which renewable source supplied each MW to its facilities.

The long-term contract will allow Sofidel to guarantee an electricity supply at a competitive and stable price, avoiding the current volatility of the market. In addition, this agreement endorses the sustainability commitment of the paper manufacturer, which has been working for years on different lines to improve the energy efficiency of its processes, as well as to reduce CO2 emissions and the use of plastics in its packaging. Sofidel will avoid the emission of over 12,870 tons of CO2 per year thanks to the use of 100% green energy in its facilities in Spain.

In line with its path toward a low-carbon economy, Sofidel is pursuing a multi-option energy procurement policy, linked to the different legislative, infrastructural and environmental contexts in which it operates, explains Riccardo Balducci, Sofidel Energy & Environment Director. The signing of the PPA with ACCIONA Energa fits into this pattern and represents a decisive step toward achieving our goals.

Javier Montes, Commercial Director from ACCIONA Energa, commented PPAs represent a valuable ally for companies committed to energy transition and emissions reduction. With this agreement, ACCIONA Energa consolidates its partnership with Sofidel and helps support the Group in achieving its sustainability goals.

Sofidels greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets to 2030 have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as consistent with reductions required to keep warming to well-below 2C, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.