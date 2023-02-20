Dr. Yaw Ababio Boateng Introduces New Health Remedies To Help Reverse Chronic Kidney Disease

In his book Reverse Chronic Kidney Disease: How To Improve Kidney Function and Avoid Dialysis, Dr. Boateng discusses practical ways to halt and even reverse CKD.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a leading public health problem worldwide. It has been estimated to affect about 13.4% of the population. In the United States, nearly 40 million people suffer from CKD. Yet there are few effective treatments for this disease. This award-winning book gives simple solutions to chronic kidney disease that are rarely found in mainstream medicine.

“Although chronic kidney disease can seem frightening and may require serious and costly medical intervention, the good news is that, according to Boateng, the symptoms of CKD can be managed and even, in some cases, reversed through natural, non-pharmaceutical treatments.”

More About The Book:

Have you been diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)? If so, you’re not alone. CKD continues to exert a massive toll in morbidity and mortality on individuals, families, and nations. Not to mention high economic costs. But what if there were simple, natural remedies that could help improve kidney function and reduce its advancement to end-stage kidney disease? Well, there are such therapies and remedies hidden in plain sight! Besides, these remedies have been evaluated using credible studies published in prestigious medical and scientific journals. The purpose of this book is to reveal and review these “hidden” remedies to the general public and to physicians and medical providers everywhere. The therapies are mostly without side effects, having been used by generations in many cultures all over the world. We believe that using these remedies, alone or together with established pharmaceutical drugs, can lead to better outcomes for those with CKD.

A healthy plant-based diet that is low in protein and phosphorus is one such remedy. But in the US and many western countries, people grow up being taught that they must eat lots of meat to be healthy. The book uses scientific studies to show how meat and meat products can be detrimental to kidney health (as well as heart health). While drinking enough water is essential to kidney health and wellness, it is not always emphasized. This book shows readers how water, and common vitamins, teas, and herbs can help improve kidney function, halt and even reverse CKD, and avoid dialysis. Relevant, published studies are given for proof and further reading.

“Whether you’ve only just been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, have lived with it for years, suspect you may have it, or want to find out more about this health condition, Yaw A. Baoteng’s book Reverse Chronic Kidney Disease is a must-read and a valuable resource to come back to. The author has a qualified medical background and specializes in kidney disease, which means he brings tons of relevant knowledge to this resource book.”

The Book Is Available on Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

“A must-read about chronic kidney disease. What sets this book apart from others is its focus on natural remedies that are widely under-utilized by medical practitioners. If you’re looking for a way to improve your kidney function without relying solely on medications, this book is an excellent resource. After reading this book, I was inspired to try new ingredients and incorporate healthier choices into my daily diet. I highly recommend this enlightening and thought-provoking read to anyone looking to take control of their kidney health. It’s a must-read, and I give it a well-deserved 5-star rating.” – H.S.

About The Author:

Dr. Yaw Ababio Boateng, author of Literary Titan’s Gold Award-winning book Reverse Chronic Kidney Disease: How to Improve Kidney Function and Avoid Dialysis, obtained his medical degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology School of Medical Sciences in Kumasi, Ghana. He did his residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship in Nephrology at the Montefiore Medical Center (North)/New York Medical College in New York. He holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Pharmacology from the University of Aberdeen, UK. Dr. Boateng has practiced nephrology for about 23 years and is Board-Certified in Internal Medicine, Nephrology, and Integrative Holistic Medicine. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP) and currently an Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of Utah. Dr. Boateng was voted Top Nephrologist in Utah by Waiting Room Magazine (Findatopdoc.com) for 2022. He was also awarded Pinnacle Professional Member and inducted into the Continental Who’s Who of Professionals and Executives in 2022. He is married with 3 adult children.

