Robertson-Beck Announces Two New Hires to Expand Its Global Equities Offering

Robertson Beck, an advisor-owned financial services company serving high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients, today announced the appointment of two global equities analysts to further bolster its team as it grows its global equities strategy division. Experienced global value investors Feng Lee and Jackson Choo will be joining the team during the next quarter to expand Robertson Beck’s stock analysis across global companies.

Board of Directors Member at Robertson Beck, Shirley Goh, said: “We have been firm in our commitment to growing our global equities offering, and strengthening the team through the appointment of talented individuals such as Feng and Jackson, is an important part of that growth strategy. We have ambitious growth targets based on our proven capability and we are strong believers that to achieve excellent results we need to improve and develop on a consistent basis. To meet these targets, we need to have the right people in the team to deliver on our goals, and with Global Equities Portfolio Manager Simon Ma, leading a strong team, we are confident we are well-placed to make that happen.”

Mr. Lee and Mr. Choo are experienced global value equity analysts and bring the total number of people within our growing global equities analysts’ team to six. Feng Lee has significant securities market experience in Singapore, with several years of financial background at a well-known Japanese asset management firm. He has deep experience covering the Asian Pacific region equities market and a variety of other sectors.

Jackson Choo joins the firm having years of experience in global equities and has been working previously at an equity consulting firm in Hong Kong. He will join Robertson Beck’s team in Singapore to enhance its focus on global companies. Mr. Lee and Mr. Choo’s appointments will accomplish the desired number of people for Robertson Beck’s equities team. The global equities team shares the same proven investment philosophy and process and collectively the team visits multiple international companies each year to gain valuable insights and improve their market knowledge.

About Robertson Beck

Robertson-Beck.com is an advisor-owned financial services company serving high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients. Robertson Beck strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, including institutions, corporations, and wealthy individuals. Our advisors are experienced professionals with large and established advisory practices. Fully supported by an industry-leading infrastructure and never beholden to sales quotas, Robertson Beck advisors have proven track records and the shared goal of putting clients first. We are owners in a true partnership in the business of providing trustworthy advice to our clients.