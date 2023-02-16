Swedish Medical Center Builds Innovative ED to Serve Region’s Most Complex Needs

For the last 100 years, Swedish Medical Center has been meeting the medical needs of Englewood and surrounding communities. As the community’s needs have changed over time, the hospital has grown and enhanced services to provide the highest level of care. Now, a Level 1 trauma center treating the region’s most complex medical cases, the hospital has turned its attention to expanding its emergency department (ED) space to streamline and improve care excellence. This project is part of a larger construction project in which the hospital built a new northwest tower near the corner of Girard Avenue and Logan Street in Englewood. The enhanced emergency department will be located adjacent to the new tower.

This month, the hospital begins phase 1 of the expansion plan. During this phase, the ED will relocate its entrance and triage space temporarily until the department’s final construction is completed (expected for Sept. 2023). Phase 1 is not just a holding phase, however. It will actually allow improved access to the emergency department with 24/7 valet, a covered entrance and five valet lines that can be used during high volume. “We’ve heard from our patients about some of the amenities and resources they’d like to see in our space, and we have taken those to heart,” explains Elisha Nunley, vice president of emergency services. “In response, we have secured an Englewood police officer who will be stationed at the front door to greet guests and ensure the highest level of protection. We also have enhanced our privacy with new treatment rooms that allow our providers to begin patient’s care and answer questions in a private space.”

Phase 2 will begin approximately a week after phase 1. This phase focuses on optimizing the permanent waiting room and triage area. At the completion of phase 2, the hospital will be able to offer patients a smoother experience with more privacy and dedicated treatment rooms.

“Moving into this new space is really representative of what we stand for at Swedish. We have had a few difficult years in healthcare, and there are only a few places that are able to build right now,” Dr. Tsipis concludes. “At Swedish, we’re not stopping. We’re expanding. We’re innovating. We’re pushing the envelope to provide the absolute best care of patients. And that’s exactly what we are going to do.”

