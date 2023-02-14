Fort Hill Performing Arts Center Announces Dasha Kelly’s Makin Cake A Creative Community Conversation About Race, Culture and Class through the History of Cake

Fort Hill Performing Arts Center Presents (Fort Hill PAC) is excited to announce Dasha Kelly’s live performance of “Makin’ Cake”, Friday February 24 at 7:30pm.

“Makin’ Cake” is a spoken word performance that slices into American history exploring race, culture and class. Refreshing and fun, “Makin’ Cake” leaves room for dessert and dialogue with a cake reception immediately following the performance.

“Makin’ Cake” is storytelling in layers and filled with aha-moments and poignant vignettes, digital media and a supporting cast of two on-stage bakers, one of which will be local Jazz Artist, Connie Fredericks Malone. The show serves up an experience and a conversation about equity in America. Part history lesson, part social science revelation, “Makin’ Cake” is a short story about America’s sweet tooth and pathway to salvation.

This performance is made possible thanks to the support of WXXI and the Rochester Area Community Foundation. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online at forthillpac.com or by phone at 585-412-6043.

About Dasha Kelly

She has released four spoken-word recordings, written two novels, and appeared on HBO presents Russell Simmon’s “Def Poetry Jam.” She hosts live storytelling events for “The Moth” and is an internationally traveled speaker. In 2021, she was named Poet Laureate of Wisconsin and was selected as Artist of the Year by the City of Milwaukee. She founded Still Waters Collective in 2002 as an open mic and grew the event into an organization and award-winning community-building initiative.

Kelly served as an Arts Envoy for the U.S. Embassy to teach, perform and facilitate community building initiatives in Botswana and the island of Mauritius. She was also an artist in residence in Beirut. She has been an adjunct professor at Mount Mary University, Alverno College, Bryant & Stratton and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Antioch University and an MA in Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University.

For more information on Kelly, visit www.dashakelly.com.

About Fort Hill PAC

Fort Hill Performing Arts Center, a (501(c)(3) corporation, is dedicated to presenting world-class performances in music, dance, theater, and the arts. With ongoing support from the community, Fort Hill provides a nurturing, vibrant home for arts and culture in the Finger Lakes region.

