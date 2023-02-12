Sage Design Group is Raising Money on Indiegogo

Its been a wild few years. COVID has been hard on almost everyone – especially small businesses. Sage Design Group wants to be the go-to-place for ideas that help CREATE, INSPIRE, and GROW profitable businesses through meaningful human connections.

Annette C. Sage, CEO

COVID has changed the way people work, interact and shop. In addition to its existing agency services, Sage Design Group plans to offer both digital and physical products for startups, small businesses, entrepreneurs, designers, and the home office.

Sage Design Group’s Indiegogo Campaign can be found at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/sage-design-group/x/32511426#/

ABOUT SAGE DESIGN GROUP

Creative Solutions to Grow Your Business

Sage Design Group wants to be the go-to-place for ideas that help CREATE, INSPIRE and GROW profitable businesses through meaningful human connections. They strive to foster results oriented communication campaigns to enhance their clients’ brand, improve sales and maximize return on investment.

Sage Design Group is an online advertising agency founded in 2005 by Art Director & Marketing Expert Annette C. Sage, who has over 20 years of experience in the industry. Its advertising philosophy takes the traditional marketing funnel and integrates advocacy to keep up with today’s connected economy.

Sage Design Group’s goal is to create positive awareness of their clients locally, regionally or in the worldwide marketplace. They work to enhance profitability and grow their customer base. Sage Design Group can assist brands in creating an identity that will help give new companies a competitive edge and open doors to greater business opportunities.

– https://annettesage.com

– https://sagedesigngroup.biz

– https://sagedesigngroup.shop

– https://sagedesigngroup.online

###