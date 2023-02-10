USAII™ Announces its Annual International Scholarship Exam 2023 to Award 100% CAIE™ Scholarship for Students

Recent reports from various organizations such as Technavio suggest that the global market size of Artificial Intelligence will grow at a CAGR of 22.26% between 2022 and 2027, thus forecasted to increase by USD 125.3 billion. The evolution of AI is still in process and new innovations in the domain such as the recent ChatGPT, Bard, etc. will only push the technology and its subsets to drive tremendous growth in terms of business, career, knowledge, and capabilities. More than 44% of businesses are planning to automate their processes or adopt AI in various forms, IBM says. This further gives way to better-skilled professionals in AI. Talent.com, a leading recruiting company has reported the average salary of an AI professional to be US $140,000, which is way higher if compared to a traditional IT professional.

Having said this, it is also a known fact that according to IBMs Global AI Adoption Index 2022, one of the important barriers to AI adoption is the shortage of AI skills. The World Economic Forum categorically mentions that currently only 10% of the AI workforce is skilled and the irony is that around 97 million new jobs will be generated in AI by 2025.

To close the skills gap, according to USAII, upskilling and reskilling the current workforce with industry-relevant AI skills is a very important step. USAII believes that it is also essential to start upskilling from the ground level, i.e. the students from universities and colleges worldwide.

USAII announces to award of scholarships worth up to USD 500,000 (half a million dollars) to students from universities and colleges worldwide. This scholarship will be fully paid (100% scholarship) and is exclusive to USAIIs prestigious AI certification program Certified Artificial Intelligence Engineer (CAIE). Students from any discipline and who will be completing their Bachelors or Masters in 2023 and 2024, can apply for ISE 2023. USAII says, if any student falls under the top 5 percentile in his/her region, he/she will get a chance to win the 100 percent scholarship on the program fee of CAIE – maximum participation from any region could increase the chance of winning. USAII plans to conduct this International Scholarship Exam in a 9-day exam schedule starting from March 25, 2023, to April 02, 2023, in four (4) time slots globally. To get registered as a candidate of ISE 2023, students must pay a nominal fee and select the date and time for the examination.

AI engineers have a turbo-charged future that will stay on for decades to come. Students must acquire an additional or complementary qualification that can enhance their relevance in the industry. We would love to see students globally upskill themselves and grab their dream job in AI and kickstart their AI careers. ISE 2023 will give students an opportunity worldwide to gain 100% scholarship to gain the most-relevant AI certification that will help them learn NLP, Python, Machine Learning, RL, GANs, etc. says Ajit k Jha, President and CEO, EdTechDigit Innovations, the USAIIs worldwide marketing partner.

About USAII

The United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII) is the worlds leading Artificial Intelligence certifications provider for aspiring professionals and leaders at any stage of their career, organizations, institutions, academia, or governments, looking to upskill and reskill their expertise in the ever-evolving Artificial Intelligence domain. USAII provides self-paced, and the most powerful Artificial Intelligence certifications designed perfectly to empower the extremely demanding skills of an Artificial Intelligence professional.

