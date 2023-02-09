Andrew Scott Joins Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Kyle Chandler and Glenn Close in New Film ‘Back in Action’ for Netflix

WEBWIRE – Thursday, February 9, 2023

Cast: Andrew Scott (Catherine Called Birdie, Fleabag), Jamie Demetriou (Cruella, Fleabag), McKenna Roberts (Skyscraper, Euphoria) and Rylan Jackson (Dungeons and Dragons), join the previously announced Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Kyle Chandler and Glenn Close in the Netflix film Back in Action.

Director: Seth Gordon(Horrible Bosses)

Writers: Seth Gordon and Brendan OBrien(Neighbors)

Producers: Jenno Topping, Peter Chernin and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett (Ford v Ferrari, Hidden Figures, Luther) for Chernin Entertainment; Beau Bauman (Central Intelligence) for Good One Productions; Seth Gordon for Exhibit A

Executive Producers:Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, Brendan OBrien, Tim Lewis