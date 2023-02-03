VR Fitness App PowerBeatsVR is Moving to the Official Meta Quest Store

PowerBeatsVR is a high-intensity, full-body VR fitness app that offers gamers and fitness enthusiasts of all ages and fitness levels a unique and personalized workout experience. With a wide variety of included songs and pre-made workouts to choose from, as well as the ability to play with your own music to auto-generated workouts, PowerBeatsVR provides a fun and addictive workout experience anytime, anywhere.

“We’re thrilled to bring PowerBeatsVR to the official Meta Quest store, making it even more accessible to players looking for an effective and enjoyable workout without any subscription. PowerBeatsVR is designed to push your limits, get your heart pumping, and make you feel alive. ”

Dr. Niklas Weber, Creative Director

View the PowerBeatsVR teaser trailer:

https://youtu.be/6zJVEkyq0Jg

About PowerBeatsVR

The Meta Quest version of PowerBeatsVR has been optimized to run smoothly at 72Hz on Meta Quest 1 and 90Hz on Meta Quest 2. The app features over 20 free songs with over 50 professionally designed workouts, global leaderboards, and a configurable auto-generator that creates endless more workouts for the user’s own music. PowerBeatsVR also includes an intuitive workout editor, that allows anyone to create their own workouts, and tracks various fitness metrics such as calories burned and squats. With four beautifully designed environments, different playstyles, and numerous modifiers and options, workouts will always be fresh and exciting.

Visit www.powerbeatsvr.com/metaquest for more information on PowerBeatsVR and the Meta Quest release.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Bamberger, Five Mind Creations UG (haftungsbeschrnkt)

contact ( @ ) fivemindcreations dot com

Press kit available on Google Docs: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1l_AeAV1yYXZRmpG9AFCajaZnKFsni3EGeEh9ZsaOcbY/edit?usp=sharing

About Five Mind Creations

Five Mind Creations is an independent game studio from Germany that creates immersive VR experiences and combines its developers passion for gaming and game development with emerging technologies and sports.

We’ve been passionate about VR since our first game. That’s what sparked our idea for PowerBeatsVR to use this revolutionary technology to shape the fitness space and help people have more fun while working out and getting healthier and fit.

For more information, please visit: www.fivemindcreations.com.

###