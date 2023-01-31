Pomp Boys Motors Attracts Support

The visitors spent the morning touring the facility, being educated how the supporters can help with securing a special exemption license from the town of South Hill, VA (even though the building had been occupied as a continuous operating automotive business for approximately 100 years.) and learning about services offered by Pomp Boys Motors.

Pomp Boys Motors selected South Hill, VA in the spring of 2021 as its second location in the greater Roanoke Valley Lake region to support its business growth, for its strong car enthusiast community, its proximity to I-85 and the availability of a former dealership location large enough to meet its growing requirements.

About Pomp Boys Motors

Pomp Boys Motors is a Classic, Performance and Collectible Car dealership, providing repair services, restorations, including our custom styling specialty shop offering audio, advanced electronics, and accessories. With two locations near the North Carolina & Virginia state line, just minutes from I-95 in Roanoke Rapids, NC and I-85 in South Hill, VA. Pomp Boys Motors was built on a vision to share the passion for cars. We make buying or selling your dream car fun, simple and satisfying. At the core of our operation is a dedicated group of serious car enthusiasts who will love your car as much as you do. Pomp Boys Motors specializes in total restorations, modifications and suspension or drivetrain upgrades for a wide range of vehicles. For more information, visit facebook/pompboysmotors or call us 252-586-0404.

###