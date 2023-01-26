Studio San Architects announced successor company to respected Bay Area firm, HPC Architecture

By: HPC Architecture, Inc.

Successor company announced

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Jan. 23, 2023 – PRLog — Studio San, an internationally renowned architecture, design, and planning firm based in San Jose, announced it will be the successor company to HPC Architecture, a well-known, legacy architecture firm based in San Jose. While the two firms will run parallel for the first couple years, clients, employees, and projects will eventually transition to Studio San.

“We are honored to succeed such an exceptional company” said Studio San president Jeremy Metz. “Studio San plans to continue the transformational work that has established HPC as one of the most trusted architecture and design firms in the Bay Area.”

Metz, a California licensed architect, specializes in the planning and design of resort hotel, residential, educational, and experiential design projects. He approaches architecture on a site-specific basis with a design philosophy based on honest expression. Mr. Metz also specializes in enhancing either the natural or man-made environment through buildings that respect architectural history and utilize technological advances. As a LEED accredited professional, he uses his environmental training in all projects, utilizing green strategies for not only the architectural design but also but also for the building lifespan.

“With a strong portfolio and lots of international work under their belt, I’m confident that Jeremy and his team will take our clients to new heights, honoring HPC while building a new future,” said HPC president Steve Cox. “I started HPC working alongside my wife Sherry, an amazing interior designer. It’s exciting to see the next generation mirror the past as Jeremy and his wife, both architects at Studio San, continue that tradition.”

Cox began his career in architecture in the mid-seventies and now has more than forty-five years of experience in commercial architectural design. He has completed projects in Southern California, the Bay Area, and Texas. As the president of HPC Architecture, he was actively involved in every facet of the business. In addition to direct design responsibility and project direction, Mr. Cox’s primary interests were management of the firm’s professional resources and business development.

About Studio San

Studio San is an architecture studio founded in 2003 from San Francisco, which in 2009 expanded to Shanghai and most recently San Jose. Our team members are multidisciplinary from different backgrounds which gives us a collaborative creative design solution. Our wide range of project types spread from America, China, Malaysia, and Europe. We are dedicated to a harmonious site-specific design philosophy that blends architecture and its environmental surroundings. Studio San has built our practice with experience in six primary building sectors. For more information, visit https://www.studio- san.com/.