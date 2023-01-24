Associated Designs – Ashbourne is a Modern Duplex Design for a Hillside Lot

Shed roofs blended with horizontal lap siding with panel siding accents give the Ashbourne a distinctive modern look. Designed for a lot that slopes uphill, this duplex design offers split-level living in each unit.

Shed roofs blended with horizontal lap siding with panel siding accents give the Ashbourne a distinctive modern look. Designed for a lot that slopes uphill, this duplex design offers split-level living in each unit.

The units are identical so only one will be described. The two-car garage is at street level and shares the lower level with the mud hall and laundry room. The mud hall offers a bench, closet, and drop zone for organizing bags, shoes, and coats. Up a half flight of stairs is the formal entry which continues to climb up to the main living area.

Most of the Ashbourne’s rooms are on the upper level of this reverse living floor plan. At the top of the stairs is another coat closet. A ceiling transition from 9 feet to 12 feet marks the beginning of the great room. Double sliding glass doors extend the living space to the front-facing balcony. Another ceiling transition marks the shift from the great room to the dining room. A peninsular eating bar rims the kitchen, providing separation while allowing the space to be open to the rest of the great room. This informal floor plan arrangement allows people and conversations to flow throughout the center of the home. The kitchen offers a step-saving layout bolstered by the corner walk-in pantry. A man door near the refrigerator leads to the back-covered patio.

All three bedrooms are accessed off the hallway from the dining room. Two secondary bedrooms are towards the back while the master suite is at the front allowing it to enjoy any views from the hillside lot. In addition to the large picture windows, the master suite boasts a private bath complete with twin sinks and a walk-in closet.

The Ashbourne 60-063 is created by Associated Designs, Inc.’s talented team of residential home designers. To learn more about this design visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com.

About Associated Designs

Founded in 1990, Associated Designs offers pre-designed plans and custom design services. Created by a talented team of designers with more than 45 years of design experience, Associated Designs offers a variety of single family homes, garage and accessory structures, and multi-family designs.