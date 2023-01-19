Hong Kong – FS makes his third day of visit to Davos, Switzerland (with photos)

FS makes his third day of visit to Davos, Switzerland (with photos/video) *************************************************************************



The Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan, made his third day of visit to Davos at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting (January 18, Davos time).

In the morning, Mr Chan attended a breakfast meeting on the theme of “Hong Kong Perspectives: Connectivity in an Evolving World”, co-organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited. In his speech, Mr Chan pointed out that with the unique advantages under “one country, two systems”, Hong Kong serves as the bridge between the Mainland and the rest of the world in many areas such as finance, professional services, aviation, transport and logistics, as well as arts and culture. As convenient access to the Mainland and the world has fully resumed, Hong Kong now stands at a new start with ample opportunities of development. The HKSAR Government is actively attracting enterprises and talents to come to Hong Kong, seeking to upgrade and nurture industries, and it welcomes friends from all over the world to Hong Kong to explore development opportunities. The 70 or more participants included senior management personnel of multinational companies, business leaders, entrepreneurs and representatives from the financial and investment sectors.

At noon, Mr Chan attended the Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders luncheon.

He also respectively met with the Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Mr Mathias Cormann, as well as Member of the World Economic Forum Executive Committee and Head of Internet of Things and Urban Transformation Platform, Mr Jeff Merritt. They exchanged views on the global economy, technological development, etc.

Meeting the senior management of a multinational company and founder of a start-up company, Mr Chan encouraged them to capitalise on Hong Kong’s strengths in connectivity and explore the global market.

Mr Chan will continue his visit to Davos today (January 19, Davos time).