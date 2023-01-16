FlipHTML5 Offers Digital Catalog Examples to Inspire Marketers

Digital catalogs are an effective way to showcase products. FlipHTML5 helps marketers create well-crafted catalogs and offers digital catalog examples for inspiration.

In an increasingly digital world, digital catalogs are the preferred way for businesses to display their products and services. They’re easy to create, more affordable to produce, and better for the environment. Printed catalogs are now being outclassed by their digital counterparts. For those marketers who may be concerned about the process involved, FlipHTML5 is an easy way to create digital catalogs and it even offers inspiring digital catalog examples.

FlipHTML5 provides simple file upload and conversion. Users can simply click to upload images, PDFs, PPTs, and Word documents directly to FlipHTML5. In seconds, they’ll be converted to a page-flipping catalog. There are various templates and themes to get users started on the right track, plus plenty of digital catalog examples to help them if they feel stuck.

A digital catalog should leave no doubt in viewers’ minds about what brand it’s associated with. FlipHTML5 lets marketers add customized company logos and loading videos to the pages of their digital catalogs to keep the brand foremost in viewers’ minds. They can also customize templates they use with their brand colors and fonts to make them more identifiable.

Marketers can add different multimedia components to enhance the viewing experience. Audio, videos, GIFs, etc., offer more options to display products and make services easier to portray without having to use text. FlipHTML5 also allows users to add hyperlinks that take viewers directly to their website or online store, making it easier for people to buy items. Digital catalog examples are available to give marketers a better idea of how to utilize multimedia to their advantage.

Publishing a catalog is just as important as creating it. FlipHTML5 offers flexible publication options, both online and offline. Online options include a unique link and QR code for each catalog that can be shared via email, messaging apps, and social media as well as an embed code for embedding catalogs directly on websites. HTML and EXE formats support offline viewing of catalogs.

“Our great digital catalog examples are one feature that separates us from our competitors,” says Jackie Peng, Customer Service of FlipHTML5.

