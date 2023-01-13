Kuruma Imports Miami Will Participate In The Motorcar Cavalcade and Speed and Style Rally

“I am excited to compete and to display our Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) collection of right-hand drive cars for enthusiasts to enjoy. It’s our first time at the Motorcar Cavalcade, can’t wait to be among so many unique and rare cars. Also to support such a great organization, the American Cancer Society.”

The event kicks off its second year, on January 14th with the Speed & Style Rally, touring the streets of Miami, making stops at local landmarks, and ending with an intimate brunch at the prestigious Bentley Residences.

On January 15th, during an elegant garden party on the lush golf course of the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort in Aventura, Florida, entrants will compete for awards and recognition in specialty classes honoring the art and evolution of the automobile. This year VIP celebrities judges include the world’s leading automotive Motorsports Hall of Fame racing legends Lyn St. James and Tommy Kendall, former Miami Heat player Alonzo Mourning, Phillips Watches Paul Boutros, and GM Designer Wayne Kady, among others.

About Motorcar Cavalcade

Established in 2021, Motorcar Cavalcade is a celebration of the automobile, the people who love them, and a desire to share their passions with others. There will be a digital auction with 100% of the proceeds donated to the American Cancer Society (ACS).

www.motorcarcavalcade.com

About ACS

At the American Cancer Society, were on a mission to free the world from cancer. Until we do, well be funding and conducting research, sharing expert information, supporting patients, and spreading the word about prevention. www.cancer.org

About Kuruma Imports

Kuruma Imports, LLC has been owned and operated by true enthusiasts since 2014. The first South Florida Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) dealer specializing in 25+ year old, federally legal, right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles imported from Japan. We are licensed, bonded, and insured. Our lineup includes Skylines GTR, Supra, RX7, NSX, Civic, Integra, Chaser, Pajero Evo, GTO, Delica, Land Cruiser, Acty, and Sambar. In stock is a vast selection of Keitora, aka “Kei” trucks, small Japanese trucks, mini-vans, and fire trucks that are rugged, tough, compact, and economical.

For information on JDM vehicles offered by Kuruma Imports, visit our Car Gallery at 7105 NW 41 Street, Miami, Florida, (305) 607-4948 or www.kurumaimports.com

