CHICAGO – Jan. 11, 2023 – PRLog — Built In Honors Purchasing Platform in Its Esteemed 2023 Best Places To Work Awards

Purchasing Platform Earns 23rd on Built In’s 50 Best Startups to Work For – Chicago

Chicago, IL // January 11, 2023— Built In today announced that Purchasing Platform was honored in its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Purchasing Platform earned a place on 50 Best Startups to Work for in Chicago (https://builtin.com/ awards/chicago/ 2023/best-startup- places-to-work) . The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

“At Purchasing Platform, we believe our core values, like ‘value people’, ‘make an impact’ and ‘bring’ joy’ help us intentionally create an environment where teammates belong and feel empowered, creating the best possible experiences for our customers and each other,” Tiffany Blanchet, VP of People, Purchasing Platform. “As our company balances rapid growth with building and scaling, our goal is to create an environment that is highly supportive and inclusive where all teammates can thrive.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“It’s my honor to congratulate this year’s Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they’ve stepped up to meet the modern professional’s new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can’t wait to see that future unfold.”

