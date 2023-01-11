The American Petroleum Institute Recently Nominated & Confirmed Hightowers Petroleum Co. President & CEO Stephen L. Hightower to Its Board During Its 2022 Annual Meeting

Stephen Hightower, President and CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co. was recently nominated to the API Board of Directors on November 12 during its annual meeting held at The Cloister Sea Island in Georgia. This is a very prestigious nomination as API represents all segments of America’s oil and gas industry, supporting more than 11 million U.S. jobs and backed by millions of grassroots Americans.

Hightower said of the nomination, “It’s an honor, but a greater responsibility to contribute in a meaningful way, leading to opportunities for other entrepreneurs of color to follow!”

Hightower started HPC as a licensed Motor Fuel Dealer in 1984. With foresight and continuing innovation, HPC has developed into a “Virtual Marketplace” with the ability to provide gasoline, diesel, biofuels along with Crude, LNG, and bulk refined products across the globe. Today, HPC’s customer base includes Monroe Refinery, Ford Motor Co, Duke Energy, General Motors P.A.M. Transport, The Kroger Company, ATT, Fed Ex, UPS, Cliffs, The State of Ohio, Honda/TRC, Casers Entertainment, Vistra Energy, Waste Management, Nissan, JLL, United Rentals, Dominion Transportation, Union Pacific Railroad, Cincinnati Public schools and many others.

As a philanthropist, advocate of equality and community serviceman, Mr. Hightower has served on the boards of the National Minority Supplier Development Council, Cincinnati Community Foundation, Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI), Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, National Park Foundation (appointment by the Secretary of Interior), SIGMA, National Petroleum Council (appointment by the Secretary of Energy) and the NBCSL and 21st Century CBCF.

API’s mission is to promote safety across the industry globally and to influence public policy in support of a strong, viable U.S. oil and natural gas industry. The organization consists of over 600 members that produce, process and distribute a majority of the nation’s energy, and participate in API Energy Excellence®, which is accelerating environmental and safety progress by fostering new technologies and transparent reporting. API was formed in 1919 as a standards-setting organization and has developed more than 800 standards to enhance operational and environmental safety, efficiency and sustainability.

API President and CEO Mike Sommers recently said of Hightower, “We are honored to have Steve Hightower join API’s Board of Directors in this critical moment for our industry. Steve’s experience, knowledge and vision for our nation’s energy future will be will be invaluable assets as we work to strengthen U.S. energy leadership and advance a lower-carbon future.”

Although API’s focus is primarily domestic, in recent years their work has expanded to include a growing international dimension, and today API is recognized around the world for its broad range of programs.