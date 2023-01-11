Hong Kong – SCST congratulates Michelle Yeoh on winning Golden Globe

SCST congratulates Michelle Yeoh on winning Golden Globe ********************************************************



The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung, today (January 11) congratulated Michelle Yeoh on winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

Mr Yeung said, “Michelle Yeoh first made a name in the Hong Kong film sector, then moved on to the international stage with her exceptionally outstanding acting skills and hard work. Her honour in winning a major award in the film world now is well deserved. We are really empowered by the fact that Hong Kong actors have continued to shine in the global film industry.”