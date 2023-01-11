Connecticut Home Health Agency Specializes in Home-Based, and Community Non-Medical Brain Injury Supported Living Services

Brain injuries can have a devastating impact on an individual’s life, as well as the lives of their loved ones. Traditional rehabilitation options can be limited, and the recovery process can be long and challenging. ABI Resources recognizes the unique needs of brain injury persons and is committed to providing a comprehensive range of services to help them achieve their goals within their own homes and in their communities.

The agency’s team of highly trained and compassionate professionals includes case managers, support coordinators, community integration specialists, and direct support professionals. They work together to create personalized service plans that meet each person’s specific needs. The services ABI Resources provides include, but are not limited to, case management, care coordination, community integration, and support services. Each person will receive a specialized service plan tailored to their specific injury and recovery needs.

The agency’s community integration specialists provide support to help the person to engage in their community and to develop and maintain relationships with their peers. They assist persons in accessing community resources, including recreational and educational opportunities, and participate in their own activities.

The agency’s Independent Life Skills Trainers are available to provide skilled support services, including medication management reminders, as well as to monitor the person’s progress and to advocate on their behalf with their healthcare providers.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer these specialized services to the community,” said David Medeiros CBIS, the founder of ABI Resources. “We understand the challenges that come with brain injury, and we are dedicated to helping people achieve their goals and to live as independently as possible. We believe that the support and services we provide can make a significant difference in the lives of people and their families.”

For more information about ABI Resources, its services, and how to schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.CTbrainInjury.com

###