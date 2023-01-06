Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of “Yorkshire Mix,” by David Neal

About Yorkshire Mix

Sheffield (UK) born in 1943, the David Neal’s eighty years on this planet will never be experienced by anyone else. Yorkshire has always been his home, a place he loves, along with the people; a solid, friendly, tough breed, with a fine sense of humour mixed in with their blunt straight forwardness.

In spite of childhood setbacks, he developed a thirst for any, and all experiences and interests, in a way to insulate himself from things he found difficult in life. The self-taught skills picked up on the way have made David what he is today.

This modest book will give you a peek, an insight, into David Neal’s life, warts and all, from infancy, through adolescence, to the dubious finished article presented before the reader; the details sometimes personal, sometimes dark, but all well coated with Yorkshire humour.

This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:

Paperback (87 pages)

Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.51 x 21.59 cm

ISBN-13 9781800944602

Kindle eBook ASIN B0BPJLRPD1

Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/YORKMIX

Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022

