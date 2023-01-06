FlipHTML5 Offers Easy Solutions for Online Lookbook Creation & Publishing

FlipHTML5 is an ideal tool to create, publish, and share online lookbooks immediately. Users can display products in better light using versatile elements.

The online lookbook creator is being lauded by designers and fashion houses for emblazoning their collections to draw potential customers, resulting in a quick call to action to buy those products. Online lookbooks can be used as a contemporary digital marketing tool to meet the needs of any business. FlipHTML5 empowers users to design online lookbooks to pitch products impeccably to sell worldwide.

Significant portions of product details in conventional lookbooks are a long-gone phenomenon. The online lookbook creator comes up to deliver an excellent user experience in terms of advanced features. Users can modify the static (PDF/PPT/Word/PNG/JPG) lookbook into an interactive page-flipping digital lookbook by uploading it to FlipHTML5. The automatic conversion process is easy and done online. What sets apart an online lookbook made by FlipHTML5 is its sound effects, animation effects, and auto-flip mode.

Built-in templates and themes are available to create a sleek and aesthetic online lookbook that aligns with the brand to spark customers with the current trends in vogue and lifestyle. Also, the online lookbook creator makes sure to promote branding. Users can add the company logo and website URL in the lookbook.

“Our online lookbook creator shares the ambition of your brand to showcase every designer collection exquisitely to boost customers satisfaction,” said Ivan Leung, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of FlipHTML5. Designers are able to add GIFs, shoot videos, photo galleries to engage viewers, and online store links to drive traffic and sell products quickly. The digital lookbook creator has smoothened the sales process by helping add hotspots and hyperlinks to direct visit the product pages.

Easy sharing to all marketing channels is ensured by FlipHTML5. Grab the system-generated URL and QR code that viewers could share via email and social media platforms, or they could copy the auto-generated embedded code and paste it into the brand website. Furthermore, FlipHTML5 lets users have a hosting space for hosting and publishing online lookbooks.

About FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.