Outdoor Cap Announces Safety & Wellness Coordinator

Mallory Swan joins the Outdoor Cap team as the Safety & Wellness Coordinator, rounding out the Human Resources Department.

With a dedicated person added to the HR team, Outdoor Cap and JUNK can meet the needs and wants of our employees. A Wellness & Safety Coordinator is dedicated to making connections in the community to make sure we are providing the best wellness benefits and top-notch safety.

“We wanted someone in-house to identify barriers to health and wellness and be dedicated to advocating for our employees, leaning into mental health especially,” said Rhonda Norvell, Head of Human Resources.

Swan comes to us from Nabholz Corporation with a hefty background in wellness and safety. There she did the legwork for their corporate wellness programs, challenges, personal training, and a program for tobacco cessation. She helped update the corporate safety program to cater to specific divisions. Swan also has her MA in Health Sciences for the University of Central Arkansas and is passionate about this new role.

Swan will support the Outdoor Cap team in healthcare decisions, advocate for employees, and build relationships with outside entities to ensure Outdoor Cap provides the best wellness and safety solutions. We are excited to have her on our team.

About Outdoor Cap Company, Inc.

Outdoor Cap Company, Inc. has serviced the needs of the headwear industry for over 40 years. Established in 1977, we have grown to over 400 employees. We service 14,000 customers across multiple channels in the Team, Promotional Products, and the Hunting & Fishing retail markets. We have established ourselves as one of the largest and most respected headwear suppliers in the United States by combining work ethic and integrity with innovative resources and processes. We strive to offer exceptional customer service throughout every step of the buying process. With our extended license holdings, we are capable of selling and distributing headwear for over 100 brands. Additionally, we have developed several brands specific to Outdoor Cap in order to better serve our customers. Our corporate offices are based in Bentonville, Arkansas. We also have 3 distribution centers located in Arkansas, California, and Texas.