Levine, Jacobs and Company, LLC, Shares Insight On Gifts And Taxes

Gift taxes are the obligation of the donor dependent on their state. Each state has their own set of requirements regarding the taxing of gifts.

Karu explained, The gift of $40,000 would require the donor to file a gift tax return for 2023, Assuming the donor is below the lifetime exclusion, there will not be a tax.

He continued. As is the case in New Jersey, Pennsylvania does not have a gift tax.

Michael H. Karu, CPA/CFF, is a senior member of Levine, Jacobs & Company, LLC, a Livingston-based accounting and consulting firm. He is qualified by the Superior Court of New Jersey, Family Part, as an expert witness and as an authority on business valuations, specifically for closely held or family-owned businesses. Additionally, he is a Certified Divorce Mediator and is Certified in Financial Forensics.

Karu received his B.S. degree in Business Administration from The Ohio State University and holds professional memberships in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the AICPA Tax Division and the AICPA Business Valuation, Forensics and Litigation Services Section, as well as the NJ State Society of CPAs. Karu is a published author of numerous articles seen in trade and consumer publications and has been a guest on radio and television shows.

Levine, Jacobs & Company, L.L.C. maintains memberships in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants. The firm prides itself on its teamwork abilities where every account receives the talent and expertise of the whole firm.

