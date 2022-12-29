Driving Successful Lives Donates over $2000 in Walmart Gift Cards to the Salvation Army Center in Flint Michigan

Driving Successful Lives, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization along with its Executive Director Team donated over $2000 in Walmart gift cards to the Salvation Army Center in Flint Michigan. Contributing gifts for the Christmas program and supporting teenagers age 15 to 18, each Walmart gift card was worth $25 and given to those in need.

“We witnessed a lack of attention to this particular demographic,” said a spokesperson for Driving Succesful Lives. “There is always a strong and commendable focus on younger children during the holiday season, but sometimes teens are left as an afterthought when it comes to making sure that they are included in the season of giving. We decided to do something special for some teens – even though we did not reach the numbers that we really wanted to, this was a dirst step in the right direction.”

Making Christmas special for teenagers who often get left behind in the process was made possible by this donation. The Salvation Army and Driving Successful Lives work together to raise money and receive contributions of food, clothing and gift cards for the Christmas donation for families.

About Driving Successful Lives

Driving Successful Lives’ mission is to facilitate car donations so that veterans, homeless families, children, those with addictions & other non-profits can benefit from fellow citizens giving-forward.

Visit: https://www.drivingsuccessfullives.com/