Hong Kong – Temporary closure of five LCSD sports centres

Temporary closure of five LCSD sports centres *********************************************



​The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) announced today (December 26) that five sports centres will be temporarily closed for anti-epidemic purposes until further notice. The details are listed below:



Venues Closure dates Po Kong Village Road Sports Centre Starting from December 28 Tiu Keng Leng Sports Centre Starting from December 28 Tsing Yi Southwest Sports Centre Starting from December 29 North Kwai Chung Tang Shiu Kin Sports Centre Starting from December 29 The Jockey Club Tuen Mun Butterfly Beach Sports Centre Starting from December 29

For refund arrangements in relation to venue closures, hirers may submit a completed refund application form together with the original booking permit to the respective District Leisure Services Offices of the LCSD in person or by post. The refund application form can be downloaded from www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/aboutlcsd/forms/refund.html.