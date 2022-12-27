Hong Kong – Establishment of Chief Executive’s Policy Unit (with photo)

Establishment of Chief Executive’s Policy Unit (with photo) ***********************************************************



The Government announced today (December 27) the Chief Executive’s Policy Unit (CEPU) would be established tomorrow (December 28). The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, appointed Dr Stephen Wong Yuen-shan as the Head, CEPU.

Mr Lee stated in his Policy Address that in order to improve Hong Kong’s governance, enhancing governance capability and governance efficacy is a priority. The establishment of the CEPU is an important step in enhancing the Government’s capabilities in research and advocacy on long-term and strategic issues.

Mr Lee said, “Dr Wong has years of extensive experience in public policy research. During his time as head of policy research at a leading think tank, he forged close collaboration and communication with top think tanks in the Mainland. He pays close attention to and is familiar with national development. He has also held leadership positions at multinational financial institutions, and worked in different financial centres around the world. With his visionary mindset in national matters and strong interest in international situations, Dr Wong is the appropriate choice to head the CEPU. I strongly believe he can lead the CEPU, contribute strategic suggestions and assist me and the Government in policymaking.”

Mr Lee expects the CEPU to make contributions in the following areas:

(1) to advocate for and assist in the formulation of long-term and strategic policies from a forward-thinking perspective;

(2) to keep abreast of national development, including directions, plans and policies, analyse and suggest areas of significance in the integration into national development, and actively participate in and contribute to the pursuit of such areas;

(3) examine international relations and situations, and analyse opportunities and risks, so that the Government can seize opportunities, create a favourable environment for development, and prevent risks at the same time; and

(4) grasp the sentiments of Hong Kong citizens, understand the general direction and focus of their concerns, discover factors that are conducive to social harmony and stability, and assist in decision-making directions and formulation of measures.

Dr Wong will assume office tomorrow. He will get the other CEPU members on board, and lead the CEPU in taking its work forward.

Following is the biographical notes on Dr Wong:

Dr Stephen Wong Yuen-shan

———————–

Dr Stephen Wong Yuen-shan, aged 48, joined Our Hong Kong Foundation (OHKF) in 2015, and is currently OHKF’s Senior Vice President & Executive Director of Public Policy Institute. He is also a member of the Legislative Council, and an Adjunct Associate Professor at the Institute for China Business of the School of Professional and Continuing Education of the University of Hong Kong.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts (Phi Beta Kappa) in Economics from the University of Chicago, his Master of Arts in East Asian Studies (Whitney and Betty MacMillan Center for International and Area Studies) from Yale University, and his Doctor of the Public Administration from the University of Hong Kong. He worked as an investment banker and was in managerial roles with several global financial institutions, including as Executive Director at UBS (London) and Managing Director at Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).

He has held a number of public service positions, including member of the Board of the Financial Services Development Council, member of the Urban Renewal Authority Board, member of the Town Planning Board and member of the former Task Force on Land Supply.