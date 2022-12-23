John Brooks Recovery Center, a member of AtlantiCare, offers increased access to outpatient treatment

JBRC is committed to saving lives, spreading awareness and being a one-stop recovery provider and resource.

MAYS LANDING, N.J. – Dec. 20, 2022 – PRLog — John Brooks Recovery Center (JBRC), a member of AtlantiCare, offers an array of outpatient programs at its Atlantic City location at 1931 Bacharach Boulevard. Outpatient offerings include traditional outpatient programs, intensive outpatient programs (IOP), medication assisted treatment, and its Atlantic County Jail Inmate Reentry and Gambling Treatment programs.

The nonprofit recently received a $200,000 Expanded Hours for Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Outpatient Programs grant from the State of New Jersey Department of Human Services (DHS), Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS).

Michael Santillo, director II, AtlantiCare, says with the addition of the expanded hours for SUD outpatient programs at JBRC’s Atlantic City location, JBRC offers individuals with an SUD increased access to standard and intensive outpatient services.

“By extending our outpatient treatment hours, we are increasing access to care for individuals suffering from an SUD and removing traditional barriers to ongoing treatment,” said Santillo.

JBRC also offers traditional outpatient and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) and services for alcohol use disorder. “Alcohol use disorder should not be overlooked or dismissed,” said Santillo. “It is a real health issue that must be address. At JBRC, we use evidence-based treatment to help you or your loved one on the path to recovery.”

JBRC uses medication-assisted treatment to treat those with alcohol use disorder. “These medications can help manage craving, reduce the desire to drink. Their use is considered best-practice in the treatment of alcohol use disorder,” Santillo added.

“If you or someone you know is struggling with an addictive disorder, please call JBRC today,” said Santillo. “For residential services – Residential Detox/Withdrawal Management, Short-term Residential or Long-term Residential, call 609-345-0110. For outpatient programs – Opioid Treatment, Intensive Outpatient, or Standard Outpatient programs, please call 609-345-2020, extensions 6182, 6180 or 6179.

AtlantiCare is an integrated healthcare system based in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, whose more than 6,000 staff, providers and volunteers serve the community in more than 100 locations in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May and Ocean counties of southern New Jersey. Its vision of building healthy communities together drives its mission of making a difference in health and healing, one person at a time, through caring and trusting relationships. A Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award winner, AtlantiCare was also included in Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work. AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center was the 105th hospital in the nation to attain the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet™ designation in 2004 and earned redesignation in 2008, 2013, in 2018. Learn more at https://www.atlanticare.org/ or 1-888-569-1000.

About John Brooks Recovery Center, A Member of AtlantiCare

Founded in 1969, John Brooks Recovery Center, A Member of AtlantiCare, provides quality, individualized treatment services to help individuals overcome substance use disorders. Programs include Residential, Outpatient, Medication-assisted Recovery, Detox and Inmate Re-entry. To learn more, visit https://jbrcnj.org/ or visit them on Facebook @JohnBrooksRecoveryCenter.

About All Roads Recovery Community Center

All Roads Recovery Community Center, the community-based recovery arm of John Brooks Recovery Center, A Member of AtlantiCare, helps anyone struggling with addiction navigate their next steps on the journey to recovery. All Roads currently offers a wide variety of Recovery Groups, as well as one-on-one coaching with Certified Peer Recovery Specialists (CPRS). To learn more, visit allroadsrecovery.org, call 609-457-1080 or visit them on Facebook @AllRoadsRCC.