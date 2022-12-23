Carluccio, Leone, Dimon, Doyle & Sacks addresses winter legal woes

The Toms River law firm talks personal injury and real estate law.

Jonathan Petro, Managing Partner of CLDDS

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Dec. 21, 2022 – PRLog — It’s officially winter. The temperature seems to have dropped over night as the chill fills the air. Fireplaces are getting a lot more attention and shovels and snow blowers are waiting for their season’s big debut. With all that comes the unexpected – the dreaded slip and fall on a snow-covered walkway or a car accident because the road was icier than expected. The situations and possibilities are seemingly endless.

Let’s not forget those individuals and families who are in the midst of selling their properties. Home inspections seem a bit more intimidating this time of year with the imminent threat of pipes freezing and gutters full.

Have no fear, the experienced team of attorneys at Carluccio, Leone, Dimon, Doyle and Sacks (CLDDS) have the insight and skill to aggressively protect and exercise your legal rights in the event of the unexpected.

Personal Injury

Accidents happen – especially slips and falls during the winter season when pavements and roadways are icy, or snow covered. If you have suffered an injury or if a loved one has been injured or suffered a fatality due to an accident or somebody else’s negligence, CLDDS is here to help.

“We are passionate about justice and backed by years of experience. We have the insight to give you personalized attention and the skill to provide you with aggressive representation,” said Jonathan Petro, Managing Partner of CLDDS. “We will fight to get you the best possible result. Contact us today.”

Preparing for a home inspection

It happened… your home is finally under contract! You are ready to start your next chapter, but you have one more thing to check off your list – the home inspection.

“As anxiety-provoking as it may sound, getting through a home inspection is not too difficult if you are properly prepared,” said Petro. “To help you along the way, we have outlined some quick and easy tips to get ready for a home inspection during the winter season,” said Petro.

1. Inspect your roof, fireplace and chimneys;

2. Inspect dryer hoses and exterior dryer vents;

3. Analyze your HVAC system;

4. Check air ducts and clean accordingly;

5. Inspect your foundation and drainage systems;

6. Be sure that your sprinklers are blown out and your water lines are insulated;

7. Check your electrical work;

8. Ensure that your windows have caulking around them and that there is weather stripping around the doors;

9. Remove any obstructions around the home for the home inspector;

10. Be sure driveway and sidewalk areas are clear of snow and ice.

If you need assistance in purchasing your first home, selling real estate or managing a diverse investment portfolio, CLDDS is here to help. Call 732-797-1600 today.

About Carluccio, Leone, Dimon, Doyle & Sacks, LLC

Carluccio, Leone, Dimon, Doyle & Sacks, LLC is one of the Jersey Shore’s leading full-service law firms, encompassing a wide variety of practice areas. The firm strives to be a value-added provider of legal services and obtain the very best possible results for its clients. To learn more, visit https://www.cldds.com.