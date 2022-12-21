CTA Construction Celebrates Completion of Cashman Elementary School Site Phase in Amesbury, MA

CTA Construction Managers recently completed extensive site work at the Charles C. Cashman Elementary School

CTA Construction Managers recently completed extensive site work at the Charles C. Cashman Elementary school in Amesbury, MA. CTA worked on the project alongside DiNisco Design, NV5 (Owner’s representative), as well as the City of Amesbury.

As part of the Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School project, the renovations to Cashman Elementary School site are part of the city’s plan to create an elementary school campus, including the new Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School currently under construction. Cashman Elementary School is currently home to students in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade and will house grades 3-5 once the new school, which will hold pre-kindergarten through second grade, is complete.

“A tremendous amount of work was performed over the summer break,” said Jeff Hazelwood, Principal at CTA Construction. “The entire project team worked side by side collaboratively to expedite the resolution of many challenging and unforeseen conditions encountered, ” he continued.

Jim Shuttleworth of DiNisco Design, the architect on the project, added “The renovations to Cashman School site included the removal and replacement of the entire site including new drainage systems and utilities, sidewalks, plaza areas, paving, curbing, fencing, and landscaping. We are very excited that this part of the City of Amesbury and Amesbury Public School’s overall vision for their elementary school campus is coming together.”

“CTA completed the connecting site work for our new campus in a short amount of time and delivered for the opening of school,” said Mayor Kassandra Gove. “The team has been attentive to and conscious of the students and teachers in session as they construct our new elementary school adjacent to our existing one,” she noted.

Ed Pereira, CTA’s Project Manager, said “It was a total joint effort, and we look forward to continuing our work together on the adjacent new school, Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School.”

About CTA Construction Managers LLC

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction’s portfolio of projects total over $1.5 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $100,000,000 in contracts to certified small, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit: https://ctaconstruction.com/