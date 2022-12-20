B+E brokers facilitated the sale of Lewisburg Dollar General

B+E, the first brokerage and technology platform for net lease real estate, today announced the sale of the Dollar General Market in Lewisburg, KY for $1,750,185.

B+E, the first brokerage and technology platform for net lease real estate, today announced the sale of the Dollar General Market in Lewisburg, KY for $1,750,185.

B+E helped a Southeast-based investor close within their identification period, minimizing any gap in income stream between their down leg and up leg property.

“We helped our all-cash 1031 exchange buyer source this property, then moved quickly to complete the transaction in a challenging net lease market,” said B+E Broker, Spencer Henderson. “Valuations are more difficult to pin down in the current market, so all closings are valuable data points. We encourage owners to reach out regarding pricing and market trend thoughts as we head into Q1 2023.”

The purchased property features 5% rental increases every ten years and an absolute triple-net lease. This will help grow net operating income for the buyer and provide a hedge against inflation.

For more information on the sale or to take advantage of current net lease market conditions, contact Spencer Henderson at shenderson@tradenetlease.com or go to www.tradenetlease.com.

About B+E

B+E is a modern investment brokerage firm, specializing in net lease real estate. The firm helps clients buy and sell single tenant real estate. Founded by deeply experienced brokers, B+E redefines trading through an intuitive end-to-end transaction platform consisting of user-friendly dashboards and an AI-driven exchange — all leveraging the largest data set in the net lease industry.

Complementing senior talent with exceptional technology, B+E’s proprietary process affords greater speed, unrivaled transaction efficiencies, and stronger asset value. With offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, Charlotte, Dallas, Orange County and San Francisco, its brokers trade property for clients across the US. B+E allows virtually anyone to confidently trade net lease real estate.