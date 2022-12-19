SottoPelle® Recognizes Matthew McDaniel, M.D. for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Compassionate Care for His Patients

Matthew McDaniel, M.D., has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since May 2022.

Matthew McDaniel, M.D., graduated with Honors from The Ohio State University and The Medical College of Ohio. He did further residency training at the Cleveland Clinic. Matthew McDaniel, M.D., was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha, the National Medical Honors Society. Matthew McDaniel, M.D., is Board Certified by The American Board of Integrative Holistic Medicine and The American Academy of Disability Evaluating Physicians. It was after that he founded Fairlawn Aesthetic MD in Fairlawn, Ohio.

Matthew McDaniel, M.D., has been in practice for greater than twenty years. His practice involves face and body aesthetic treatments and bioidentical hormone replacement therapy for men and women. Matthew McDaniel, M.D., believes that Hormone Replacement is a personal journey. He is very excited to offer SottoPelle® Bioidentical hormonal therapy in his practice. “SottoPelle® was by far the most professional company I found while searching for training and a BHRT supplier,” says Mathew McDaniel, M.D.

“We are proud to be associated with Matthew McDaniel, M.D., whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT,” states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of the SottoPelle® Method. “We are thrilled to have Matthew McDaniel, M.D., as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”

