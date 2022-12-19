Hong Kong – Hospital Authority welcomes the announcement of Primary Healthcare Blueprint

Hospital Authority welcomes the announcement of Primary Healthcare Blueprint ****************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:



The Hospital Authority (HA) welcomes the Primary Healthcare Blueprint announced by the Health Bureau today (December 19). The HA will dovetail with the government’s policy direction to promote primary healthcare, so as to cope with the challenges arising from the ageing population, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the increase in healthcare service demand.



The HA Chairman, Mr Henry Fan, said, “The blueprint formulates a roadmap for the development of primary healthcare service of Hong Kong in future, which would enhance primary healthcare service with district-based and family-oriented model.”



The HA supports that the Health Bureau shifts the centre of gravity of the healthcare system from treatment-oriented and hospital-based, to prevention-focused and community-based.



Mr Fan added that the policy direction and the related initiatives can improve the health of the public, provide convenient and coherent healthcare services, and establish a sustainable healthcare system to help strengthen the primary healthcare service and alleviate the pressure of public healthcare system in Hong Kong.



The HA will continue to strengthen the support to patients with chronic diseases, enhance service quality and provide sustainable and comprehensive primary healthcare service to the public.