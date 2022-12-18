Utah’s Moving and Storage Uses Expertise to Deliver Holiday Cheer to Utah Residents

Utah residents turn to top Orem, Utah-based moving company to safely transport bulky, heavy, and hard-to-move holiday purchases.

With business booming and a red-hot housing market, Utah’s Moving and Storage enjoyed a banner year in 2022. Even though the peak of the moving season has passed, experts at the company are still busy transporting and delivering important packages for their customers. The trained and skilled movers at Utah’s Moving and Storage are stepping up to help customers bring home their precious, oversized, and cumbersome holiday purchases.

Utah’s Moving and Storage takes a customer-focused approach to everything they do. Whether clients are moving across the country or across the valley, their professional packers and movers are ready and able to get the job done. From their free moving estimates to their flexible scheduling, they strive to take the stress out of moving day. This December, they are also helping to take the stress out of the holidays for many Utahns by moving holiday purchases from sofas and dining sets to playsets and pianos.

“Our team truly enjoys helping our customers no matter the job,” remarked Megan Martin, Marketing Manager for Utah’s Moving and Storage. “However, it has been especially exciting to help out this holiday season. People make larger purchases that don’t fit in the family minivan, so they need help getting it home. Our team feels like Santa’s helpers as we deliver these special holiday purchases and gifts to the homes of our customers.”

The stories about bad moving experiences are a dime a dozen. Utah’s Moving and Storage strives to break that trend by training their moving helpers to provide top-notch service to every customer, whether moving a single item or providing white glove service. Their professional appearance, demeanor, and customer service have positively impacted their customers, leading many of them to leave glowing reviews on Google.

“Our moving teams take pride in what they do, and they do a phenomenal job,” stated Martin. “The way they win over customers, however, is by doing the unexpected — by going the extra mile and doing it with the helpful, cheerful attitude that is everywhere this time of year.”

To learn more about how Utah’s Moving and Storage is helping to take the stress out of the holidays or to request a free moving quote, call (801) 980-0223 or visit www.utahsmovingandstorage.com.

About Utah’s Moving and Storage Company

Utah’s Moving and Storage Company specializes in providing an exceptional moving experience that reduces stress and worry. Their team is composed of licensed trained professionals and they offer flexible scheduling.