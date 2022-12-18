Simple, At-Home Plank Exercises to Help Strengthen Your Core

Intermountain Healthcare exercise specialist suggests plank workouts for overall body strength

Planks are great for improving overall body strength and your core.

“These are exercises you can do from the comfort of your own home. Do them a few times a week to help strengthen that core,” said Jeffrey Beck, Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute exercise specialist. “There are several variations of the movement to keep things interesting.”

Beck suggests completing the following beginner’s plank routine to enhance strength and raise your heart rate.

1) Knee Plank:

Lie face down on the floor.

Come up onto your elbows and knees while keeping your back straight and core tight.

Hold for 30 seconds and then release.

Repeat 3-4 times.

2) Plank Rows:

Lie face down on the floor, hands gripping a pair of dumbbells.

Raise up onto your knees as you lift the dumbbell in your right hand straight up your side.

Return to the starting position and repeat with the other arm.

Do 3-4 sets of 10 reps per arm.

3) Plank Hip Rotations:

Lie face down on the floor.

Come up onto your elbows and knees while keeping your back straight and core tight.

Rotate so your right hip is facing the floor.

Return to the starting position and repeat with the other side.

Do 3-4 sets of 10 reps per side.

For more tips on living the healthiest life possible, go to intermountainhealthcare.org/live-well.

