Scottish Property Developer Scales Up to Massive Success

They’ve constantly been making the headlines due to their company’s monumental growth and landmark property deals, and now Scotland’s Real Estate Wealth Development Group have been sharing their knowledge to create greater awareness of what is involved in property trading and investment.

Real Estate Wealth Development, better known as the REWD Group, is one of Britain’s most exciting and successful property development companies. Their ambitious vision is to create generational wealth for their key stakeholders by addressing the significant imbalance between supply and demand which exists within the UK property market. Since the business was established in 2018, it has built a multi-million pound residential rental portfolio, converted many empty commercial properties into residential housing including Houses of Multiple Occupation, created brand new properties, and refurbished and/or renovated empty and uninhabitable homes in order to provide additional high-quality stock for the rental market.

The aspirational directors of the REWD Group – Laurie Duncan, Alex Robertson and Conar Tracey – have now developed a brand new book entitled “Fast-Track to Property Millions,” published by Stirling’s Extremis Publishing. This guide considers the many factors involved in approaching the housing market, and is perfect for newcomers looking to invest in property. The authors discuss their own varied experience in the field, taking readers from the fundamental rules of the trade through to more specialised considerations.

With a current undersupply of four million homes in the UK housing market, and an estimated one million homes currently empty throughout Britain, there has never been a better time to be involved in the fast-moving property industry. In their book, Laurie, Alex and Conar share their collective expertise and offer the essential knowledge required to succeed in the world of property, covering topics which include legislation, taxation, due diligence, mindset, finance strategies and much more besides. Drawing on their own remarkable business journey so far, they provide practical examples of how to get started in the property market, moving from the basics through to the detailed strategies you will need to negotiate your own property deals for the first time.

“Fast-Track to Property Millions” is released on Tuesday, 3 January 2023, and will be available from all good online booksellers and independent bookshops worldwide. For more information about the book, please visit the Extremis Publishing website at: https://www.extremispublishing.com/fast-track-to-property-millions.html