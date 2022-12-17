Litchfield Collective Expands Services to Include Social Media Management and Blogging Services

Litchfield Collective, a premier marketing and design firm located in Pawleys Island, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to include social media management and blogging.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our clients a more comprehensive range of marketing services,” said founder and CEO Sean Hakes. “Social media and blogging are essential components of any modern marketing strategy, and we are confident that our team has the skills and expertise to deliver top-quality results for our clients.”

Litchfield Collective has built a reputation for excellence in the marketing industry, and adding social media management and blogging to its offerings solidifies its position as a full-service agency. The company’s team of experienced professionals is dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes reach their goals and succeed in today’s digital landscape.

“Our client’s success is our top priority,” said Hakes. “We are excited to work with businesses to develop and execute social media and blogging strategies to help them grow and thrive.”

For more information about Litchfield Collective and their new social media management and blogging services, visit their website at www.litchfieldcollective.com or sean@litchfieldcollective.com.