HO Train Show and Open House Opens at Traverse Bay Farms Elk Rapids Retail Store – Year-Round Display

Traverse Bay Farms, winner of 38+ national food awards, announces a year-round HO train display in their downtown Elk Rapids retail store for kids of all ages.

A family favorite is opening at the Traverse Bay Farms downtown Elk Rapids retail store. Visitors to the nationally award-winning gourmet food company store can enjoy an up-close look at special trains and scenery year-round. The 32 square foot layout will include a model Michigan cherry orchard, cherry juice concentrate production facility, passenger station, US Coast Guard helicopters and more.

According to Andy LaPointe, Director of Marketing for Traverse Bay Farms, “A long-time customer recently donated to us a portion of their HO train layout. The reason they gave us this gift is because they recently decided to downsize their home and no family members where interested in continuing the HO train hobby. So rather, than putting all of the HO trains, buildings and displays into storage to collect dust, this selfless couple donated a portion of their HO train layout for us to re-create in our Elk Rapids store for all to enjoy year-round. However, this isn’t the first time a customer donated something for us to display on our store. What makes our Elk Rapids store so enjoyable to visit is we have a lot of interesting and fun items to view and enjoy. For example, we have reproductions of Bon Jovi gold record, signed banners from state-wide radio hosts, photos of Hollywood celebrities with our products, 1997 Stanley Cup team photo of the Detroit Red Wings, signed CD’s from Grammy Award winning artists, signed lithograms from the US Navy Blue Angels, the US Air Force Thunder Birds and more on our walls. In fact, our nickname is the Hollywood Hub of Northern Michigan.”

Mr. LaPointe continued, “Visitors of all ages to our store can enjoy year-round fun viewing this one-of-a-kind HO train layout. The display will be a fun and entertaining place to visit while visiting Elk Rapids. The display will be lite up with HO lights and sounds. We are really looking foward to getting this display up and ready for everyone to enjoy right after the first of the year. Unless, their is some unforeseen event, out goal is to get this display ready for everyone to enjoy within the next few weeks.”

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 38+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.