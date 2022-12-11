Moss Bros Auto Group Gives Generous Donation to ALS

Moss Bros Auto Group, a local California dealership, has recently donated to the ALS Association.

Moss Bros. Auto Group has demonstrated philanthropic efforts in donating to the ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to researching treatment and cure for the disease. ALS is a neurodegenerative disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and was identified in 1869 by French neurologist, Jean-Martin Charcot.

“We are pleased to support the ALS association in its efforts to find a treatment and cure for this disease,” says Glenn Moss, General Manager of Moss Bros Auto Group. “We firmly believe in supporting the health and wellness of our community in any way we can.”

The ALS Association is the largest private research funder for ALS worldwide and has shown significant progress and advancement in the field. From individual projects to global collaborations, the association funds experts and scientists in a variety of areas to discover a treatment and cure, and provide support and empowerment to people affected by ALS.

Moss Bros. Auto Group, which started a century ago in 1921 by J.A “Red” Moss Sr., opened its first dealership in Blythe, California and currently serves the South California region in Riverside, Moreno Valley and San Bernardino.

Moss Bros. sells new and used vehicles from SUVs, wagons, and cars to vans, and trucks. The company also accepts trade-ins and provides service and repairs, and is focused on creating stellar customer experience operating under their motto “At Moss…You’re the Boss!”™. The family company has served over 100,000 customers and over 2000 vehicles in their inventory with an online platform for customers to easily browse through their options while receiving world-class customer care and full-service sales assistance.

To support the ALS Association, you can visit their website at https://www.als.org/

To learn more about Moss Bros. Auto Group, please visit their website at https://www.mossbrosautogroup.com/