Gordon Bocher’s “The Emma Effect” Talks About the Psychological Aftermath of Trauma and How to Overcome It

The book The Emma Effect by Gordon Bocher was featured at the New York Library Association (NYLA) 2022 Annual Conference & Trade Show last November 3-4, 2022, at the Saratoga Springs City Center, Saratoga Springs, New York.

The Emma Effect shows the long-term effects of trauma and abuse throughout the life of Mitch Lavin. After the betrayal of his ex-fiance, Mitch was devastated and was boiling in anger. Afraid that he might do something out of anger, he decided to leave his campus and accepted the job as an overseas mining expert where he works under General Creighton Wheeler.

As he take on his new journey, he then met Emma Waterson, a dark-haired young woman with brown eyes. Mitch knew that he immediately likes Emma the moment he saw her. Emma is an attractive woman that gives off this strong and mystical serenity to those who come to her milieu, the reason why Mitch is drawn to her. His soul is always in deep turmoil, but whenever he sees Emma or whenever shes around him, he always feels at peace.

His feelings for her deepened over time. However, a part of Mitch is still hesitant, causing him to hold back what he feels because of the trauma he experienced in college. In this part, the author skillfully explores the notion of male vulnerability. Bocher writes with a lot of details that showcase the deep emotions of the characters and their struggles with PTSD.

With the desire of wanting to overcome his past, Mitch bravely asks the in-house psychiatrist of General Wheeler for counseling. The authors captivating narrative makes the readers fully grasp what Mitch has to deal with because of his trauma and how it affects his ability to deal with problems in the present.

The Emma Effect

Author | Gordon Bocher

Published Date | February 18, 2022

Publisher | Newman Springs Publishing, Inc.

Genre | Psychological Romance, Fiction

Author Bio

Author Gordon Bocher was born in 1942 during the Second World War. He was raised on Long Island with his parents and two siblings. Gordon served eleven and a half years in the Air Force. As a rescue navigator, he participated in the abortive attempt to rescue the 55 hostages held in Iran. Throughout his service, Bocher was awarded two Distinguished Flying Cross medals, eight Air Medals, the Purple Heart, The Conspicuous Service Award from Gov. Mariano Cuomo (NY), and two nominations for The Silver Star. His first book, Stormrider, provides an accurate history of the end stages of the Vietnam War, the failed 1980 attempt to rescue the hostages held in Iran, and the failed Air Traffic Control strike in 1981. Mr. Bocher also worked as an Air Traffic Control Specialist for 27 years. He is married to his wife, Betsy, for almost 40 years and has a son, Joshua, and a daughter, Mollie.