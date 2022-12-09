Meet Form and Movement: Long Beach’s Hidden Gem on the Alamitos Bay Providing Real Pilates, and Real Transformation

The only studio on the Bay in Long Beach and Seal Beach, Form and Movement is bringing top-tier pilates instruction in a fun, safe, and serene environment

SoCal residents know that there are far fewer things more relaxing than a stroll along the beach— taking in the salty air, the sunshine, the ambiance, and letting all stress melt away. However, for residents of Seal Beach and Long Beach, there is a hidden gem Pilates studio that few know about on the Alamitos Bay that elevates relaxation into transformation. Meet Form and Movement, the only pilates studio with an ocean view in Long Beach and Seal Beach that provides a transformational experience teaching superior technique, with top-of-the-line instruction, and more individual attention than any other pilates studio.

Located right on the water at 180 N Marina Drive Long Beach, Form, and Movement is helping bridge the gap between fitness and lifestyle for beach city residents. Founded by Leilahni DiMeglio in 2017, Form and Movement offers the best comprehensive pilates experience with their full array of mat and equipment classes, along with group classes and private sessions.

The mission at Form and Movement is to welcome, empower, educate, and inspire everyBODY through the life changing benefits of Pilates and mindful movement. The elite team of qualified instructors are creative and innovative with their classes. Each instructor provides a wide variety of exercises and takes care to guide students in their specific goals –creating a customized experience for every individual.

“At Form and Movement, we are intentional about maintaining an intimate class size so that you will receive more individual attention than any other local studio. We are passionate about providing the best pilates experience.”

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to cultivating an unparalleled transformative experience, Form and Movement’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition as they welcome the community to discover this hidden gem.

About Form and Movement

