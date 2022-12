President of India in Uttarakhand; Attends Civic Reception At Dehradun; Inaugurates/Lays Foundation Stones for Various Projects Related to Healthcare, Power Generation and Supply, Technical Education and Transport

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu attended the civic reception hosted in her honour by the Government of Uttarakhand at Dehradun this evening (December 8, 2022). She also virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects related to healthcare, power generation and supply, technical education and transport, on the occasion.





Addressing the gathering, the President said that the contribution of the land and the people of Uttarakhand to Mother India are immense. Uttarakhand is the source of many rivers that have irrigated and developed a large part of India. The Himalayas and Uttarakhand are embedded in the hearts and souls of Indians. Our sages have been taking shelter in the caves and caverns of the Himalayas in search of knowledge. This state has been a source of wellness, both in terms of spiritual peace and physical healing.





The President noted that there are many famous centres of naturopathy in Uttarakhand where a large number of people from India and abroad come and avail health benefits. She said that the state has immense possibilities for ‘nature tourism’, ‘adventure tourism’ as well as ‘medical tourism’. She was happy to note that Uttarakhand is setting up new institutions in the fields of modern medicine and Ayurveda.





Remembering the contributions of brave soldiers of Uttarakhand in India’s defence, the President said that on behalf of people of India, she would express her gratitude to the brave sons of Uttarakhand.





The President said that the entire Himalayan land, including Uttarakhand, has been the centre of Shakti worship since time immemorial. A part of the same dignity and strength is found in the life stories of brave-woman like Rani Karnavati, forest conservator like Gaura Devi and like Bachendri Pal, the first woman to hoist the tricolour on Mount Everest. She was happy to note that the young daughters of Uttarakhand are also moving forward on the path of progress.





The President said that we are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. It is our duty to remember the known and unknown freedom fighters. She recalled the contributions of Bishni Devi Shah, Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali, Sri Dev Suman, Kesari Chand, Indramani Badoni and Shri Govind Ballabh Pant. She said that efforts should be made to acquaint the young generation of the entire country with the contribution of these personalities of Uttarakhand.





In the context of the younger generation, the President mentioned Lakshya Sen, on whom Arjuna Award was conferred recently and said that the 21 years old Lakshya Sen sets an ideal for the youth of the entire country to aim towards achieving excellence in their respective fields.





The President said that she was happy to lay the foundation stones and inaugurate various projects related to healthcare, power generation and supply, technical education and transport. She appreciated central and state government for these initiatives and expressed confidence that these projects would enhance public amenities in the state. She also appreciated the people of Uttarakhand and said that the hardworking and talented residents of the state have contributed significantly in the developmental journey of Uttarakhand.





