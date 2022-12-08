



The development of infrastructure facilities for the judiciary in the States, including facilities essential for differently-abled persons, is the responsibility of the State Governments. The Central Government augments the resources of the State Governments by releasing financial assistance under a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for the development of judicial infrastructure by providing financial assistance to state governments / UTs in the prescribed fund-sharing pattern between Centre and States. The scheme is being implemented since 1993-94. It covers the construction of court buildings and residential accommodations for judicial officers of district and subordinate judiciary. As against the sanctioned strength of 24,982 and working strength of 19,251 judges/judicial officers there are 21,140 court halls and 18,547 residential units available as on 31.10.2022.





A sum of Rs. 9291.79 crores has been released under the Scheme so far since its inception, out of which Rs. 5847.48 crore (62.93 %) has been released since 2014-15. The scheme has been extended from 2021-22 to 2025-26 with a budgetary outlay of Rs. 9000 crores including central share of Rs. 5307.00 crore. Besides the construction of court halls and residential quarters, the scheme now also covers the construction of lawyers’ halls, digital computer rooms and toilet complexes in the district and subordinate Courts. The scheme guidelines also include the Norms and Specifications for the Court Buildings which suggests the state governments to comply with the existing standards for disabled friendly people, while preparing the construction plan for ongoing court complexes and facilities and the new projects.





This information was given by the Minister of Law and Justice, Shri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.





