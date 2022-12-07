9th International Conference on Clinical and Medical Oncology

Dec 7, 2022 | Business


Abstracts are welcome in all areas related to Oncology & Cancer.



For any queries, contact us on Whatsapp at +441520330005


for more information: https://oncology.euroscicon.com/



(Special discount on group registration)



Highlights



Radiology And Imaging Current Technologies


Oncology Chemotherapy Advances Research Studies


Cancer: Complementary & Alternative Treatments


Head And Neck Cancer


Hematology


Cancer: Life Style Connection, Nutrition & Patient Support


Advances In Cancer Research And Treatment


Overall Future Outcomes And Change In Oncology Practice


Cancer Developmental Biology


Clinical Oncology And Medical Case Reports


Oncologic Emergencies In Variety Of Subspecialties


Nucleic Acids Damage, Mutation And Cancer


Cell Signalling And Regulation- Neurology


Cancer Immunology And Immunotherapy


Oncolytic Virus And Cancer


Bioscience- Oncology


Paediatric Oncology


Oncology and Surgery



Benefits of attending:


Below youll find reasons why you should attend our conference and consider sending your employees to our conferences as well.


 Presenting a paper


 Networking for future collaborations


 Strengthening and expanding the human network


 Added Research Value


 Specialty Exhibit Areas- Companies often have tools to display that we havent seen yet


 Learning in a New Space


 Break Out of Your Comfort Zone


 The focus and energy of Like-Minded Individuals


 The Serendipity of the Random Workshop


 Lightning Sessions

###