Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray Products Earn Perfect 5-Star Rating on Google

Word of mouth is often called the best type of advertising.

And Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray products are getting fantastic word-of-mouth reviews on Google.

“We have a perfect 5-Star rating from our customers,” said Dr. John Burd, CEO of Wonder Spray, LLC, a health and wellness company in San Diego. “It is great to see that people love our products.”

Here are a few of the 5-Star ratings:

“Wonder Spray is a lifesaver for allergies! When I feel allergies coming on, I spray it in my mouth and into my face. Within minutes, my eyes stop itching and my sinuses are cleared. I keep a small bottle in my purse at all times.”

Wow! Where has John Burd and Wonder Spray been all my life?! What a truly wonderfully diverse product. When this pandemic hit, I started to look for alternatives to my asthma medication as I was concerned about the cost of purchasing my Ventolin. I was uninsured and wanted to find a portable option to my nebulizer. I stumbled across the Wonder Spray website and ordered the handheld nebulizer and spray. They have helped improve my asthma immensely and allowed me to stop relying on my spray. Not only has Wonder Spray helped with my breathing but it helped soothe my sunburn and skin irritations. It’s a Jack of all trades. John Burd personally responded to my queries and was generous with his time and advice on his products. I’m so happy I have found a natural alternative to my asthma, it’s a sigh of relief.”

My son and I use this Wonder Spray for all our cuts, scratches, hang nails, itchy spots, bumps, and cat scratches. We love this spray. The wounds heal much sooner!”

“This Wonder Spray is amazing! I use it for all types of wound control!”

“I started using Wonder Spray a few weeks ago and absolutely love it!!! I used it on itchy mosquito bites and the itch went away. I used it on minor injuries to prevent infections. I thought why not use Wonder Spray after recent dental work since I always get sores in my mouth. It had no taste and I didn’t get the usual sores. I’m hooked on Wonder Spray.”

The key to Wonder Spray’s effectiveness is Hypochlorous Acid, which the Cleveland Clinic called a “superhero” in fighting germs. Hypochlorous Acid is created by white blood cells to act as a defense against infections and bacteria

“We developed all-natural and effective products for your skin,” said Dr. Burd, a Ph.D. biologist and scientist “Wonder Spray products soothe and relieve trouble skin with safe, non-toxic, and organic ingredients.”

Dr. Burd said the company’s flagship products are Original Wonder Spray, which helps heal wounds by reducing the bacteria in and around a wound, and Skin Rescue, a facial mist that reduces redness, inflammation, and skin irritations.

Other Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray products, which are available on OneLavi.com, include:

Wonder Spray Dry Wipes

Wonder Spray Portable Nebulizer

Wonder Spay Mini-Mister

“Wonder Spay products are 100 percent natural, safe for any age, and also for pet odors,” Dr. Burd added.

To purchase Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray’s Dry Disposable Wipes, visit OneLavi.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service. Please check with your doctor.

About Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spay

Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray flagship products are Orginal Wonder Spay and Skin Rescue The Original Wonder Spay can help to fight infection, reduce inflammation, and enhance your body’s natural ability to heal, and is highly effective against a wide range of ailments. Dr. Burd’s Skin Rescue is an all-natural spray that gently cleanses the skin while working to calm inflammation, quell redness, and minimize irritation.