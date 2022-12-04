Sciolytix Sales Hiring Index for November Registers its Largest Drop in 2022



The decrease of 4.0 points is the largest drop in the SSHI since it began in July 2022. It suggests demand for salespeople softened over the past 30 days.





Source July 2022 August 2022 Sept 2022 Oct 2022 Nov 2022



ZipRecruiter  US Sales 548,204 546,371 553,122 585,417 530,591



Indeed  US Sales 146,230 124,948 119,677 118,840 106,963



LinkedIn  US Sales 69,363 76,111 64,659 46,113 60,877



GlassDoor  US Sales 46,141 45,729 67,088 46,517 62,566



Total 809,938 793,159 804,546 796,887 760,997



Sciolytix Sales Hiring Index 100 97.9 99.3 98.4 94.0



Month-over-Month Change -0.9 -4.4





Interestingly, postings on B2B heavy LinkedIn and GlassDoor increased while postings on the more broad-based ZipRecruiter increased. This suggests B2B companies are staffing up for 2023 while B2C companies have filled seasonal roles.





In a recent article, Mega-Companies Messed Up Americas Job Market. Theyre Doing it Again, the Wall Street Journal reports that headlines about big layoffs dont mean the job market is melting, but they do point out excessive hiring by Americas big companies during the pandemic.





According to WSJ, part of what has made Americas job market so tight is that big, publicly traded companies hired like crazy after the pandemic struck. Now that many are slamming into reverse, it seems like a wave of unemployment is underway. For the people affected, job losses are horrible. But when it comes to the job market, rather than thinking of these layoffs as a sign that things are falling apart, they might indicate that it could come into better balance.





Business and sales leaders must carefully consider their market and their needs before drawing conclusions about whether to hire or fire salespeople.



Filling sales roles continues to be difficult and slow. According to results from the 2022 Gartner Tech CEO Talent Survey, the time to hire salespeople varies widely across position levels in an organization. Entry-level talent can be hired quickly in large cohorts, but mid-experience and senior-level candidates usually require a tailored hiring and onboarding process.





Among organizations reporting revenue from $2 million to $250 million:





– 53% of senior-level hires took more than 90 days, with 32% taking from 60 to 89 days.



– 30% of mid-experienced candidates took more than 60 days.



– 56% of entry-level candidates took less than 30 days to hire.





According to Dario Priolo, Sciolytix Chief Marketing Officer and creator of the SSHI, It is hard to believe, but for organizations that want to start 2023 fully staffed and ramped, now is the time for planning sales coverage.





